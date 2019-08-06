New teachers debut at WUSD schools

Williams Unified School District welcom new faculty and teachers for the 2019-2020 school year. From left: Williams High School Principal Eric Evans, fourth grade teacher Darcy Evans, CTE teacher Edward Kmetz, middle school math teacher Tessa Costich, high school resource teacher Thomas Sanzone and art teacher Jenna Rabe. (Photo/WUSD)

Williams Unified School District welcom new faculty and teachers for the 2019-2020 school year. From left: Williams High School Principal Eric Evans, fourth grade teacher Darcy Evans, CTE teacher Edward Kmetz, middle school math teacher Tessa Costich, high school resource teacher Thomas Sanzone and art teacher Jenna Rabe. (Photo/WUSD)

  • Originally Published: August 6, 2019 2:20 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It’s that time of year again — that’s right, it’s back-to-school time.

    Williams Unified School District began classes Aug. 5, Heritage Charter School held its first day of classes Aug. 1.

    This year, WUSD welcomed five new teachers and a new principal. Eric Evans was welcomed to Williams earlier this year as the new principal. He is coming to Williams

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.