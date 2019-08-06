Community Calendar: Week of August 7

Third annual Family Freedom Festival Aug. 17

Mark your calendars, the VFW Auxiliary will host its third annual Family Freedom Festival Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the west end of the Visitor Parking lot.



The event will display what the VFW does for veterans and their families state wide and locally. Any veteran needing help with a claim is invited to talk to a service officer.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072. The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.

Williams class of 1969 high school reunion Sept. 6-8

The Williams High School (WHS) class of 1969 will host the annual all school reunion September 6-8. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sept. 6, there will be a meet and greet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House in Williams. On Sept. 7, there will be a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House. On Sept. 8, individual class activities will take place.More information is available from Billie Jene Watt at billiewatt1@gmail.com or (480) 510-8464. Attendees should RSVP by Aug. 28.

Williams Gardeners' Market open Saturdays

The Williams Gardeners' Market will have fresh produce for sale Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton St. You bring bags and change and we'll bring the produce. Local growers welcome. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



Pickleball

Pickleball takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn-Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-noon. More informaiton is available from Kerry-Lynn (602) 818-6559.

Folklorico dance

Folklorico Dance instruction takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

North Country offering WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.