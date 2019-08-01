Kaibab National Forest campground programs: Aug. 3-4

Kaibab Lake Campground

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – “Flights of Fancy” Explore the world of wind and air, insects, birds, and kites. Make a mini-kite, and learn about the Beaufort Wind Scale.

Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. – “Forest Communities of the Kaibab National Forest” Join John Holmes, retired Kaibab National Forester/Silviculturist, and learn about the ecology of forest communities on the Kaibab, and how these ecological principles shape the forests of this part of the Colorado Plateau.

Dogtown Lake Campground

Aug. 3, 4 p.m. – “Flights of Fancy” Explore the world of wind and air, insects, birds, and kites. Make a mini-kite, and learn about the Beaufort Wind Scale.

White Horse Lake Campground

Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – “Tree Ecology of the Kaibab” Discover the amazing ecology of the ponderosa pine forest on this talk and walk with “Tree Guy” John Holmes. All ages welcome, please wear appropriate footwear.

