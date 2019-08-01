Kaibab National Forest campground programs: Aug. 3-4

Kaibab Lake Campground
Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – “Flights of Fancy” Explore the world of wind and air, insects, birds, and kites. Make a mini-kite, and learn about the Beaufort Wind Scale.
Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. – “Forest Communities of the Kaibab National Forest” Join John Holmes, retired Kaibab National Forester/Silviculturist, and learn about the ecology of forest communities on the Kaibab, and how these ecological principles shape the forests of this part of the Colorado Plateau.
Dogtown Lake Campground
Aug. 3, 4 p.m. – “Flights of Fancy” Explore the world of wind and air, insects, birds, and kites. Make a mini-kite, and learn about the Beaufort Wind Scale.
White Horse Lake Campground
Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – “Tree Ecology of the Kaibab” Discover the amazing ecology of the ponderosa pine forest on this talk and walk with “Tree Guy” John Holmes. All ages welcome, please wear appropriate footwear.
Programs meet in the campground amphitheaters and are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available at www.publiclands.org. More information on Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and their Facebook and Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.
More like this story
- Kaibab National Forest campground programs kick off over Memorial Day weekend
- Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs: Sept. 15
- Kaibab National Forest campground programs: week of June 26
- Kaibab National Forest campground programs: week of May 29
- Kaibab Forest Campground interpretive programs for June 30-July 1
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.