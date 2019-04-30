Williams city clean-up day set for Saturday, May 4

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In honor of the passing of Williams advocate Carol Glassburn, and to continue her efforts to revitalize the city with clean-up efforts, Mayor John Moore has proclaimed the first week of May as Carol Glassburn Clean and Beautiful Week.

This year’s clean-up week is May 10–18.

To get the clean-up week rolling, the city of Williams and Xanterra are sponsoring a city clean-up day May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in sprucing up the town before tourist season arrives can meet at the Williams Visitor Center parking lot for cinnamon rolls and coffee before getting to work.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. A hat and sunscreen are recommended.

There will also be a contest to see who can find the strangest items. Children are encouraged to help out with a sponsoring adult.

After the morning of hard work, sponsors are serving a free lunch. An added incentive is looking for the scattered plastic Easter eggs stuffed with cash strategically placed around town.

During clean-up week, Coconino County residents can use a voucher sent out by Coconino County for bulk and green waste. The waste can be delivered to the city of Williams Transfer Station Tuesday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bulk waste cannot include loose trash, vehicle parts, waste tires with rims, dead animals, concrete or hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste can be taken to the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center at 6770 East Landfill Road. Information about hazardous waste can be found by calling (928) 213-2159.



Glassburn, who died March 20, 2018, worked tirelessly to improve the city of Williams, whether it was raising funds for the Williams Memorial Park or pulling up weeds along Grand Canyon Boulevard for the 30 years she lived here.

One of Glassburn’s most endearing projects was the creation of Williams Clean and Beautiful, which she served as chairman of for over 24 years. The group hosted two clean-up days in Williams each year and collected several tons of waste and recyclables.

More information can be found by calling the city of Williams Transfer Station at (928)635-9108 or the Coconino County Public Works Department at (928)679-8300.