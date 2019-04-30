Sheridan House Inn joins prestigious Independent Lodging Collection

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Select Registry, a diverse collection of independent, boutique properties, announced its newest member, the Sheridan House Inn in Williams.

Select Registry properties are called “the distinguished inns of North America.”



“We are delighted to welcome the Sheridan House in Williams, Arizona, and its owners, Mark and Debbie Santy,” said Select Registry CEO Mark Jaronski. “The property’s location in the secluded forest on the mountain in Williams make it a truly unique lodging option in the area.”



The Sheridan House is one of only two properties in the state of Arizona to meet the qualifying criteria for excellence.

The Santy’s purchased the Inn just over one year ago and have made extensive upgrades and improvements to enhance the experience of the guests at this 8-room bed and breakfast that caters only to adults. Because of the luxurious experience, many guests come to celebrate honeymoons, babymoons, anniversaries or just because occasions. Breakfast at the Sheridan House is a foodie experience with unique and locally-inspired entrees.





“We are thrilled to have been chosen to be included in this prestigious group of inns around the country,” Mark Santy said.



He explained that the extensive selection evaluation reviewed all aspects of a guest experience from cleanliness, food, décor and hospitality, to safety and to the availability of restaurants and local experiences.



“We are very proud of our staff team for their dedication that made being a part of Select Registry possible,” he said.

About Select Registry

For nearly 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at privately owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, its upscale properties include lodges, luxury cabins and boutique hotels. Select Registry properties are located everywhere, from back country roads to big city neighborhoods, along coastlines and in heartlands across the United States. More information about Select Registry is available at www.SelectRegistry.com.

Information provided by the Sheridan House