Private fuelwood permits available now on Kaibab Forest; commercial opens May 31

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest has begun offering firewood cutting permits for the 2019 season.

Beginning May 1, personal use permit holders may cut wood throughout the firewood season, which ends Dec. 31 on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations and during the specified hours Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays:

• Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 638-2443

Each person, with proper identification, may obtain permits for up to 30 cords per season of combined paid-use and free-use firewood on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

Paid-use firewood permit holders may purchase up to two 10-cord permits at a rate of $2 per cord. Free-use firewood permit holders may obtain one 10-cord permit to collect wood in designated areas on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each one-quarter cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.

Kaibab National Forest will be seeking public feedback and suggestions for program improvements throughout the year. Those obtaining permits are encouraged to offer their comments, concerns and ideas.

The removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the specific district for which the permit is issued.

Commercial permits

The Kaibab National Forest will offer commercial fuelwood cutting permits beginning May 31 for the Williams Ranger District. The 2019 commercial fuelwood cutting season will run from May 31 to Dec. 31.

It is considered a commercial use when a permittee intends to sell the fuelwood that is collected. All commercial uses of forest products require a paid permit.

There will be a limited number of commercial units available. Assignment of these units to the permittees will be determined through an incorporated lottery system. Entry forms for the lottery will be mailed on May 10 to known prospective commercial fuelwood cutters. These forms can also be obtained on the Kaibab National Forest website at https://bit.ly/KNFCommercialUse.

The lottery forms for the 2019 season are due no later than May 24. Recipients of commercial units will then be notified on May 29. The permits will be good for 10 cords at a price of $5 per cord, for a $50 permit. These fuelwood cutting permits can then be purchased by the lottery winners at the Williams Ranger District office Monday —Friday.

All commercial fuelwood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each one-half cord of fuelwood and visible from the rear of the vehicle.

The removal of commercial fuelwood on the Kaibab National Forest is permitted only from the specific unit for which the permit is issued.

Detailed commercial fuelwood cutting information and maps will be posted on the Kaibab National Forest website at https://bit.ly/KNFCommercialUse. Those interested in these permits should check the site for updates as the commercial fuelwood season approaches.

More information on the commercial fuelwood program can be found by contacting Jason Brugh at the Williams Ranger District at jason.brugh@usda.gov or (928) 635-5641.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest