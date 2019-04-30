Owner of animal sanctuary near Kingman injured in tiger attack

VALENTINE, Ariz. — Keepers of the Wild founder and Executive Director Jonathan Kraft is recovering after he received multiple injuries in the afternoon April 22 when he was attacked by a Bengal tiger at the animal sanctuary.

The incident occurred during a period of heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail.

According to a press release from Keepers of the Wild animal sanctuary in Valentine, Arizona, Kraft was concerned for the welfare of several large cats during the storm, which triggered a flood warning. He took action to allow them access to protection from the elements. During that process, a safety protocol failed, resulting in the incident, according to the press release.

Due to the increasing intensity of the storm, the sanctuary was closing to the public.

Kraft instructed animal care staff to “open” transfer gates for the animals to have access to their nighttime den areas, which is standard policy during extreme weather events. Animal care staff members work in pairs when conducting this procedure, according to the release.

Keepers of the Wild safety protocols have been updated over the past 14 years, and staff training has focused on ensuring that park operations have a system to discover, correct and prevent potential non-compliance with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal Welfare Act, according to the release.

“Though we have very detailed procedures for big cat safety, a slight distraction or error can quickly escalate into a serious situation,” the release stated. “We have a triple-gated system and the public was never in danger.”

Kraft decided to shift the gates for the habitat of Bowie, a Bengal tiger, to allow the animal to access his den box area. During the process, the tiger pushed the gates prior to Kraft being able to secure the safety clips, allowing him to come in contact with Kraft.

Animal care staff rushed to assist Kraft and removed him from the tiger’s grip. Although the 11-year-old Bowie had his front claws removed as a young cub, he held onto Kraft using his teeth, the release states.

Medical emergency crews arrived on scene and transported Kraft to Kingman Regional Medical Center. From there he was transported to Las Vegas for further treatment. Kraft suffered multiple wounds and two broken bones. His recovery time is expected to be several months.

The sanctuary said it will not euthanize Bowie because of the incident.

“There are many photographs showing me having close contact with a variety of animals when they were young or ones that I had raised. Those are from ‘the old days,’ ” Kraft said in the release. “Close contact with wild, exotic and native species has not been a practice in many years.

“My accident with Bowie was my fault. I was concerned for his welfare and did not stay focused on him. It only takes a fraction of a second for a captive wild animal to revert to their instinctual behavior. These situations occur when there is human error.”

Bowie arrived at Keepers of the Wild in September. He was one of three big cats that previously were owned as pets.

Information provided by Keepers of the Wild and the Kingman Daily Miner, a sister publication of Williams-Grand Canyon News.