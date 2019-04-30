Letter: Are you interested in amateur radio classes in Williams?

There is renewed interest in an amateur radio class in Williams. A license is required to use amateur radio equipment and frequencies.

Amateur radio is a hobby, but is also used for emergency communication.

There are digital modes of operation as well as voice. You can talk through a satellite or bounce a signal off of the moon.

There are three license levels people can obtain which allows them to use various frequencies. The lowest and easiest to obtain is the technician license. The next license up from that is the general license which allows people to use most of the frequencies available to amateur radio operators. The top license is the amateur extra license.

We are willing to provide classes in Williams for people who desire to obtain a Technician license if there is enough interest. The classes cover basic FCC rules, basic radio equipment, radio wave propagation and antenna theory and safety. There is no age limit to obtain a license so it is a good family hobby.

You do not have to join any group, club or organization to use your license. Joining a local club, however, gets you involved with other amateur radio operators where you can learn more about the hobby.

If you are interested in getting an amateur radio license, you can find out more information by emailing Glen Davis at kg7ydj@arrl.net. We can arrange to hold classes in the evenings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and hold an exam the Saturday following the last class. If people are interested in getting the general license also, we can arrange for that class as well.

If you are interested in seeing amateur radio in action, the Bill Williams Mountain Radio Club will be participating in Field Day sponsored by the American Radio Relay League on June 22.

Glen Davis,

