Lady Vikes win first round; face St. Michael May 3

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball team cruised past Baboquivari 12-2 in the first round of the 1A State Championship tournament April 27.

Viking pitcher Sydnee Mortensen got the win, facing 22 batters in six innings, giving up two hits, walking two and striking out seven.

Mortensen went 1 for 3 at the plate, bringing in three RBIs with a homerun. Riley Hollis, Aaliyah Alvarado and Jazlyn had two hits apiece, with Romero bringing in a triple and Hollis a double.

The Lady Vikes advance to the quarterfinals May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix where they will face No. 5 St. Michael.

No. 8 Bagdad will face No. 1 Ray, No. 3 Superior will face No. 6 Valley Union, and No. 7 Mogollon will face No. 2 St. David at the same date in the quarterfinals at Rose Mofford Complex.

The No. 5 Vikings baseball team travels to Goodyear May 3 to face No. 12 Joseph City at 4 p.m. in the state first round.