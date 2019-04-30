Guest Column: Caregiver tips for Dementia patients

Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia and it affects not only the person with the disease, but also those who care for them. There is something you can do. It takes only one hour of your time. It is free; there are no gimmicks. This program is called Dementia Friends.

• Is what you are noticing simply the normal changes associated with aging or are these signs of something more serious?

• Have you ever felt frustrated when trying to communicate with a person with this disease?



• Wouldn't you like to potentially have an opportunity to improve your relationship with this person?



We'll be taking a look at some things from the perspective of the person with dementia and develop tips for listening and speaking with them. These are the topics that will be addressed in this session.

Participants who complete this session will be joining over 30,000 Dementia Friends across the U.S., and more than 3,000 in Arizona. This information will enable you to turn your understanding into a practical action that can help someone with dementia. This free program is offered through Northern Arizona Healthcare. Please contact Karin Von Kay, Volunteer — Dementia Friends Champion at (928) 607-9783 or Karin.Vonkay@nahealth.com.