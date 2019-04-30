County hosts dedication ceremony for new Medical Examiner’s Office

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) is hosting a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the new Medical Examiner’s Office. Proceedings will start at 3:30 p.m. April 30 at 4402 E. Huntington, Flagstaff. Tours of the facility will follow and last until 6 p.m.
The previous Medical Examiner’s Office, built in 1979, exceeded its capacity and the Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new facility in 2017. Coconino County leadership, the Facilities Management Department and CCPHSD worked to secure a new location in east Flagstaff and construction began in September 2018.
The new facility includes:
• Capacity for 29 decedents;
• An autopsy suite to accommodate two simultaneous examinations;
• Improved exterior access to the facility; and
• Larger administrative area to more adequately house staff
The new space is approximately 6,200 square feet with an additional 1,700 square feet of storage. The improvements will better serve Coconino County and the neighboring jurisdictions which rely on medical examiner and autopsy services.
Information provided by Coconino County.
