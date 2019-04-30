Community calendar: week of May 1

God's Animal's Sunday May 5 in Williams

God's Animal Sunday May 5 at 3 p.m. in Williams at the Sovereign Grace Fellowship of Williams. Sermon on Proverbs 12:10 at 3 p.m. about kindness and cruelty to animals. Potluck at 4 p.m. (bring drinks or a snack to share). Animals in future presentation at 5 p.m.

Stop the Bleed class May 6 at High Country Fire

A Stop the Bleed class will take place May 6 at 5-7 p.m. at High Country Fire on Hwy 64.

Free class given by trauma nurse at FMC, tournaquet/first aid kit available for sale at cost. More information is available at (760) 840-1956.

Mothers Day Tea May 4 in Ash Fork

The American Legion Auxiliary will host the annual Mothers Day Tea May 4.

This year will include a potato bar, tea, coffee and assorted goodies. We will also have a raffle and door prizes.Join us in some girl time May 4 from 1 -3 p.m. at Post 57, 47006 Third Street Ash Fork.

Also, there is Tuesday night bar bingo, where people can have a meal and enjoy playing $1 per card bingo.

Vendor spots open for Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour

The Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour has room for a few more vendors. Those interested can email jdmoede@aol.com to request an application. The sale will be held May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids art class May 18 at Old Trails

A free art class will be held at Old Trails True Value May 18 from 1-2:30 p.m. Children aged 4-12 are welcome. This month's class will be taught by lisa Noble and the kids will be creating cactus gardens. All supplies are provided by Old Trails. To reserve a seat, contact Old Trails at (928) 635-2591 by May 15. The class is free and open to the community.

Williams Children's Chorus now forming

A Williams Children’s Chorus is being formed and children are welcome to join. The chorus director will be retired elementary school teacher and choral education major Melissa Lewis. The chorus will be for children ages 7-12. The first rehearsal is May 13 and will meet Monday, Wednesday, Friday afterwards from 4-5 p.m. (when school is in session) and 3-4 p.m. (when school is out) at the Rec Center Skate Park, 300 W Railroad Avenue. More information is available from Melissa at mdlsissa@yahoo.com.

2020 Census jobs

The US Census Bureau is looking for help. While the next census itself isn't until 2020, the Census is already recruting for positions. Anyone interwsted can go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call (855) JOB-2020.

North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is now offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9am to 4pm. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 11

Ash Fork Hisorical Society will be celebrating the 23rd Pioneer Day May 11 in Ash Fork. Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chili judging and a parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. Live music will be performed by Floyd Martin and food will be served at 11:30 a.m. More information is available from the Ash Fork Historical Society at (928) 637-0204.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).