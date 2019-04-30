Balls for Dogs golf tournament May 18; Williams Fire Prevention tourney June 1

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Summertime is rapidly approaching and with it a few of the community's favorite golf tournaments.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 18

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament will take place May 18 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration ends May 10.

The golf tournament helps support SAVE Meant-to-Rescue in Williams and its goal of helping homeless animals. More information or to register is available from brandi.dent@fbfs.com or by fax at 635-2167.

17th annual Fire Prevention Golf Tournament

The Williams Volunteer Fire Department, a non-profit organization will hold its 17th annual Fire Prevention Golf Tournament June 1.

The purpose of this tournament is to allow Williams Volunteer Fire Department personnel to generate funds to help support various programs throughout the Williams community. This year, the department hopes to purchase more fire related training items that can be used to help keep the public aware of fire dangers, and purchase more home safety devices such as smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors to be given out free of charge to local residents that are in need of them. The department is asking for the communities help and support in making this tournament a success. Those interested can do so by becoming a hole or winner’s board sponsor or by participating in the tournament.

Sponsor fees include: $100 per hole, $50 for a spot on the winner’s board or $125 for both. All donations should be ready by May 24.

Raffle tickets are also currently being sold to benefit the Fire Prevention Program at the fire department. Items available for raffle include a Sig Saur M400 Treat rifle and 55 quart Canyon Cooler. The raffle will be drawn at the golf tournament and cost $25 per ticket with 300 tickets available.

More information or to purchase raffle tickets is available from Jeff Pettit at jeffpettit@williamsaz.gov or at (928) 607-0869.