Williams Fire responds to van and trailer fire, I-40 accidents

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) has received some of the wildland equipment from the USDA Forest Service Volunteer Assistance Grant. The grant was approved in February for a 50/50 match with the department being approved for up to $17,356 ($8,678 match). The grant provides up to eight members with wildland PPE as well as provide 10 wildland hose packs for apparatus, and a chain saw.

March incident report

On March 2, WFD responded to a report of a leaning power pole near the Williams Rec. Center. Railroad Avenue westbound and Second Street was shut down and traffic was directed northbound. APS arrived on scene to investigate problem and called for road closures. Fire personnel aided in crowd control and re-opening of streets after power pole was secured.

On March 3, WFD arrived on scene and found 91 year old man with flu like symptoms. Vitals were taken several times before Lifeline arrived on scene.

On March 8, Guardian Medical Transport requested assistance moving patient from ambulance to residence. Cancelled before enroute.

On March 8, WFD requested mutual aid as fire personnel were already on a call. Ponderosa Fire Department responded to a semi-trailer’s wheels on fire at Loves Travel Stop. Ponderosa Fire arrived on scene and found fire area cold to the touch.

On March 8, WFD responded to a strong odor reported in the area. Residence was evacuated by WPD. Fire personnel inspected five meters within the general residence area with no readings. Residence was cleared and occupants advised it was safe to return.

On March 8, WFD assisted with the recovery of a cell phone and personal effects from an elevator shaft at a local hotel. Elevator was raised to the second floor. The elevator door was manually opened and fire personnel entered the shaft to recover items. The elevator was returned to service and tested.

On March 10, WFD responded to call for of a strong odor of propane. Fire personnel identified source of odor as propane exchange rack located at Dollar General. Using foam solution, each propane tank was examined. One tank was found half empty and marked for customer identification.

On March 11, WFD responded to a report of an alarm accidentally pulled with no emergency. Alarm panel was reset.

On March 12, WFD responded to a call for a residential fire. Upon arrival nothing was found, witness said fire was coming from the chimney earlier. Fire personnel laddered roof and checked chimney, appeared to have recently burn creosote buildup. Chimney looked clear and intact. Dead pine needles cleared from roof.

On March 12, WFD responded to a single vehicle accident on I-40. Upon arrival fire personnel found SUV on all four tires. DPS was on scene and Lifeline was leaving scene after patient refused transport. Rescue 1 directed traffic until DPS was able to pull SUV out of ditch.

On March 13, WFD responded to a dizzy 52-year-old male driving a commercial vehicle on I-40. Fire personnel assisted DPS and Lifeline with examining the patient. Patient was transported to FMC.

On March 14, WFD responded to an alarm system that was reset by WPD and alarm company as fire personnel arrived on scene.

On March 17, WFD responded to a report of single vehicle accident at milepost 171 on I-40. Report of air bags deployed with one passenger still in vehicle. Cancelled by DPS while enroute.

On March 20, WFD responded to a report of a van/trailer fire off State Route 64 close to milepost 187. Fire personnel arrived to a fully involved van and cargo trailer fire. Vehicle was positioned in a location posing no threat of fire spread. Engine 4 pulled booster line and began first attack. Engine 6 pulled 1.5 attack line and began an approach. Engine 8 arrived and began supplying water. Initial knock down successful but due to heavy amounts of gasoline, re-ignition continued to occur. Toned for tender 1 to bring more sources. Foam box from Engine 8 was pulled and used to blanket the gasoline fire. Both vehicles were a complete loss.

On March 21, WFD arrived on scene for a single vehicle rollover on I-40 Patient was transported by Lifeline.

On March 21, WFD responded to report of a multiple vehicle accident on I-40. Cancelled by DPS before enroute.

On March 22, WFD responded to Circle K for a delayed report of fire at gas pump #1. No fire was seen upon arrival but with evidence of extinguisher that had been discharged by the pump. Found that a young person had been using a lighter to unfreeze gas cap and started fumes and gas on fire. Extinguisher was used to put out fire. Checked inside the pump cabinet for damage, none found.

On March 23, WFD responded to a report of an alarm pull station knocked off the wall accidentally with no emergency. Found alarm still active when arrived. Searched building, checked pulled station. Reset alarm panel and cleared scene.

On March 26, WFD responded to a single vehicle between guardrail and mountain on I-40. Driver was unconscious. Lifeline and DPS were on scene. Assisted Lifeline in helping to remove patient from truck to gain better access to start CPR. Patient was declared deceased.

On March 27, WFD responded to a call of elderly woman lying on garage floor. Patient complained of head and neck pain. Assisted elderly couple until Lifeline arrived on scene. Patient was transported to FMC.

Information provided by Williams Volunteer Fire Department