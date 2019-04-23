Williams Aquatic Center to open May 25; Summer Rec kicks-off June 3

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Aquatic Center is offering more than just swimming lessons this year. Students will have the opportunity to sign up for a junior lifeguard program and Little Mermaid Club starting May 1.

This is the first year the Aquatic Center staff has offered the Little Mermaid Club. Both programs will run June 8 – July 27 on Saturdays from 10-11 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to try out for the Little Mermaid Club, which will include some synchronized swimming.

According to Michelle Walker, recreation superintendent, there will likely be an end of the season performance.

“They should have a little bit of swimming skills. We’re going to keep them where they can stand and hopefully the kids who don’t have big swimming skills if we can get them a little bit going — flippers will help them a lot,” she said.

The junior lifeguard program is open to community youth. The program helps youth gain experience in lifeguard duties and responsibilities with the hope they will apply for a summer job later on.

Walker said, for their third year in a row, all “They’re great. It’s a great pleasure to have this crew. This is my third year to have this crew, which is very unusual,” she said. “We used to have to hire guards every year but they’ve come back and they know what’s going on — we can just go straight into the season.”

Swimming lessons will be offered throughout the summer and cost $30 per session. Sessions last 30 minutes with 8 lessons total.

The pool is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. More information about rates and times is available from the Williams Aquatic Center at (928) 635-3005.

Williams Summer Rec

The Summer Rec program begins June 3 and continues through July 26 at the Williams Youth Recreation Center, 300 W. Railroad Ave. The Williams Summer Rec Program is for children ages 6-13 and takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Summer Rec Program averages around 85-100 children each day in the summer.

Children in the program have two swim days and one field trip per week. Transportation for the program is provided through an agreement with Williams School District. A special field trip to the Skyzone in Peoria is planned for this season.

Children can also play basketball, tetherball, badminton, foursquare, use hula-hoops, jump ropes, play board games and go to the skate park.

In addition, participants can do crafts and play games like bingo. A talent show and pajama day is planned.



Additionally, the Civitan Foundation will provide free nutritional breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack for Summer Rec Program participants.

Parents can register their children one time and then bring them to the Rec Center five days a week for the seven-week program.

The cost is $5 per day, plus the price of field trips. The total cost for the entire program plus field trips is $227. Multi-child family discounts are available.

Registration packets are available at the Rec Center. More information is available from Sylvia or Michelle Walker at (928) 635-1496.