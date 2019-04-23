Vikings take wins, head to postseason

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As the season winds down, the Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams should be headed to the 1A State tournament soon.

With two easy wins against Mayer April 16 and 19, the Vikings baseball team is ranked sixth in the 1A Conference with a 10-6 record.

The Vikings kept the Wildcats to just one run April 16 in Mayer as they brought in 12 in the six-inning game.

Ceasar Santana went 1 for 4 with a homerun, three RBIs and one run scored for the Vikings. Cody Jensen went 3 for 4, had three RBIs and one run; and Frankie Kramer went 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and one run.

Carsten Brinkworth went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs.

Kolby Payne had four stolen bases and was followed by Brinkworth with three.

Pitcher Kramer took the win facing 23 batters, striking out 11 and giving up just six hits.

The Vikings topped Mayer again April 19, this time at home.

Kramer and Brinkworth played well on their home turf with a home-run each against the Wildcats.

Joe Zabala pitched six innings allowing just three hits for the win.

The Lady Vikings also continued their winning streak April 16 and 19 against Mayer, winning the first game 18-2 and adding a forfeit April 19.

Amaryssa Orozco went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored for the Vikings. Maegan Ford went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. Maddie Jenense and Anna Lopez also went 2 for 4 and each had two RBIs.

Sydney Mortensen got the win for the Lady Vikes facing 17 batters, pitching five innings, striking out seven and allowing just three hits.

The Lady Vikes are now ranked tenth in the 1A Conference with a 15-11 record, and are at the top of the 1A Central Region at 7-0.

The Vikings teams faced Needles April 23 as they wind down toward post season play.