Scoreboards added to WHS ball fields

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Vikings fans were thrilled to see brand new bright orange scoreboards adorning the baseball and softball fields at Williams High School last week.

The long-needed scoreboards were funded through the efforts of Johnny Garcia and Jerry Garcia who began hosting a Memorial Day fundraising softball tournament in 2016.

In memory of Williams High School students Chance Grantham, Matthew Dent and Kyle Johnson, the weekend events also include a homerun derby, horseshoe tournament and a raffle with all money going to the Williams High School athletic programs.

According to Williams High School Athletic Director Phillip Echeverria, the money raised the first year was used to improve equipment and uniforms for the baseball team.

Money has continued to come in from the tournaments, and with additional help from the community and the city of Williams, the scoreboards were purchased this year.

The scoreboards cost approximately $4,000 apiece and include a wireless hand-held remote for easy control of the boards from the dugouts.

“We will place signage at the top of the boards in recognition of the DGJ Tournament and the Garcia family,” Echeverria said. “WHS welding class is currently working on these signs.”

Echeverria said staff and volunteers are also working to improve the batting cage areas and the bullpens at both fields. He said the baseball program would like to move and update the dugouts with the help of CTE students.

He said WHS also hopes additional funds could bring lights to both facilities in the future.

“I believe this would be beneficial to the school and the community since these are two of the seven grass fields we have in town,” Echeverria said. “This would make it possible to use the fields under the lights, especially throughout the summer with all the youth activities going on.”

Anyone interested in helping with the needs at the baseball and softball fields can contact Echeverria at Williams High School at (928) 635-4474