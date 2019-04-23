Reopening of Dairy Queen marks spring in Williams

Gia (12), Gianni ( 5) and Giselle (7) Valerio of Williams enjoy Blizzards at Dairy Queen April 19. The Dairy Queen on Route 66 is now open for the season, serving tourists and locals ice cream, burgers, fries and more.
