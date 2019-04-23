Lucas Zabala offers full-time personal training for Results Fitness clientele

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Having recently obtained full-time status at Results Fitness in Williams, Lucas Zabala is excited to dedicate more time to personal training and classes at the gym.

“I’m still doing my Wednesday through Saturday classes and I’m thinking about adding a morning class on Mondays and Tuesdays,” he said. “I’ll also be including nutrition counseling in my programs, which I haven’t done before.”

Zabala said even though Williams is a small town, he has built a solid group of clientele as a personal trainer.

“Surprisingly I can keep a pretty steady clientele. Even in a small town, you would think you’d get one or two, but no, I can get seven, eight, nine — people just floating in, wanting it,” he said.





In addition to working full-time at the gym Zabala also works with Williams High School, where he helps with its sports programs and trains teachers.



Zabala is certified as a personal trainer through NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine). He is also CPR certified, and is in the process of becoming a certified Nutrition Coach through Precision Nutrition.

Zabala said when it comes to health, he talks to people of all ages and demographics who mainly need just a little extra help.

“People just want to get their diets in shape or they want to lose a couple pounds — they want to build a little more muscle while losing fat,” he said. “The older clientele, they want to be able to move — they want to be able to stand up, sit down, walk up stairs or pick up their grandchildren.”

Results Fitness is located at 106 N 4th Street in Williams. For those interested in a personal training assessment or more information about classes, Zabala can be reached at Results Fitness at (928) 635-4848