Lemonade declared state drink in Arizona

PHOENIX — Margaritas may be the drink of the Southwest, but state senators rejected a bid April 10 to have it declared the “official’’ state drink in favor of something with a little less kick — lemonade.
The vote is a victory for Gilbert teen Garrett Glover who convinced hometown Republican Rep. Warren Petersen to sponsor legislation adding a state drink to a host of other official items. These range from neckwear and gemstones to mammals and butterflies.
But Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, suggested to colleagues that if they were going to make such a declaration they were headed down the wrong path.
“What is a great Mexican dinner in Arizona without a margarita?’’ she asked. “Why, it’s a shame.’’
Steele suggested opponents of her proposal were taking the whole issue way too seriously.
“Y’all need to lighten up a bit,’’ she said.
None of that did any good, with senators voting 15-12 to choose lemonade.
