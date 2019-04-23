Contact your elected officials

Federal

President Donald Trump The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington D.C. 20500; Public Comment Desk: (202) 456-1111. Web form, whitehouse.gov/contact.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), B25C Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-4521. Phoenix office: 2200 East Camelback Road Suite 120 Phoenix, AZ. 85016. (602) 598-7327. contact@sinema.senate.gov

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R), B40D Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, (202) 224-2235. Phoenix office: 2201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 115 Phoenix, AZ. 85016; www.mcsally.senate.gov/contact_martha

U.S. Rep. Tom O’ Halleran (D-District 1), Cannon House Office Building 27 Independence Avenue SE, Washington, D.C. 20003; (202) 225-3361. Flagstaff District Office: 405 N. Beaver St., Suite 6, Flagstaff, AZ. 86001; (928) 213-9977.

State

Gov. Doug Ducey (R), 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ. 85007; (602) 542-4331; Website: azgovernor.gov.

District 6

Walt Blackman (R), Office No. 111, (602) 926-3043; e-mail, wblackman@azleg.gov.

Bob Thorpe (R), Office No. 331, (602) 926-5219; e-mail, bthorpe@azleg.gov.

Sylvia Allen (R), Office No. 303, (602) 926-5409; e-mail, sallen@azleg.gov.

Write state legislators at Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007; main switchboard, (800) 352-8404.

Coconino County

Supervisor Matt Ryan, District 3: County Administrative Center, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff, AZ. 86001, (928) 679-7163; e-mail, mryan@coconino.az.gov.

Local

Tusayan Town Council

Mayor John Moore, Vice Mayor Don Dent, council members Lee Payne, Don Trapp, Bernie Hiemenz, James Wurgler and Frank McNelly. All members can be reached at the City of Williams, 113 South 1st Street, Williams, AZ 86046 and (928) 635-4451.

Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board

Board members are Herman Nixon, Mike Fleishman, Ann Wells, Carla Dent and Leah Payne. Members serve at-large and can be reached at Williams 636 S. 7th St. Williams, AZ 86046 and (928) 635-4473