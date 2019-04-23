Community calendar: week of April 24

Vendor spots open for Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour

The Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour has room for a few more vendors. Those interested can email jdmoede@aol.com to request an application. The sale will be held May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids art class May 18 at Old Trails

A free art class will be held at Old Trails True Value May 18 from 1-2:30 p.m. Children aged 4-12 are welcome. This month's class will be taught by lisa Noble and the kids will be creating cactus gardens. All supplies are provided by Old Trails. To reserve a seat, contact Old Trails at (928) 635-2591 by May 15. The class is free and open to the community.

Williams Children's Chorus now forming

A Williams Children’s Chorus is being formed and children are welcome to join. The chorus director will be retired elementary school teacher and choral education major Melissa Lewis. The chorus will be for children ages 7-12. The first rehearsal is May 13 and will meet Monday, Wednesday, Friday afterwards from 4-5 p.m. (when school is in session) and 3-4 p.m. (when school is out) at the Rec Center Skate Park, 300 W Railroad Avenue. More information is available from Melissa at mdlsissa@yahoo.com.

2020 Census jobs

The US Census Bureau is looking for help. While the next census itself isn't until 2020, the Census is already recruting for positions. Anyone intersted can go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call (855) JOB-2020.

Williams High School Band fundraiser

Williams High School Band is hosting a chocolate bar fundraiser at Old Trails True Value in Williams. Chocolate bars cost $1 each. The fundraiser will be held April 19 and 20 and April 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Six different flavors will be available.

North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is now offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9am to 4pm. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 11

Ash Fork Hisorical Society will be celebrating the 23rd Pioneer Day May 11 in Ash Fork. Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chili judging and a parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. Live music will be performed by Floyd Martin and food will be served at 11:30 a.m. More information is available from the Ash Fork Historical Society at (928) 637-0204.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) ia a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducing clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 18

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament will take place May 18 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration ends May 10. The golf tournament helps support SAVE Meant to Rescue in Williams and its goal of helping homeless animals. More information or to register is available at brandi.dent@fbfs.com or by fax at 635-2167.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Wild West Junction. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18+ to enter the hall.



Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The 4th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show takes place June 7-8. More information and a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms is available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is available for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Northern Arizona Hospice seeks volunteers

Northern Arizona Hospice is looking for volunteers. Free volunteer training is available. Classes start Feb. 25. More information about volunteering and Northern Arizona Hospice is available at (928) 779-9795.

Multi-level fitness class

Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest Service Building, 800 S. 6th Street. More information is available from Georgeanna at (928) 310-6153.

High school and adult basketball meets Wednesdays

High school and adult basketball pick-up games will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf af an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Mothers of Preschoolers

Mothers of Preschoolers is starting up in Williams - meetings are twice a month at Northwoods Church at 9 a.m. Next meeting is April 17. The church is located at 100 N Pinecrest Trail.

