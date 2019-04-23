Big Brothers Big Sisters to host fundraising golf tourney

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is hosting its annual Charity Golf Tournament at Elephant Rocks Golf Course June 21.

Participants will enjoy a delicious lunch, an 18-hole scramble, prizes for top finishers, a raffle and a chance to win a car with the hole-in-one contest.



Registration is from 11:30 a.m. -1:15 p.m. on the day of the event and the tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start. The cost to participate in the event is $125 per person or $500 for a foursome. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a tee on the course for $100 or a flag for $150. All sponsorships are eligible for a tax-deduction. All proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit BBBSF’s mentoring program at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

These donations allow staff to provide the highest quality support for our matches and helps ensure that all of the program’s Bigs and Littles have the opportunity to have the best possible mentoring relationship they can together.

Each match is unique and requires the financial support of about $1,500 to sustain it annually. Williams School based mentoring matches youth in first – seventh grade with caring adult mentors. They meet each Thursday afterschool for a total of 20 weeks throughout the year.



BBBSF is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of local youth. Its vision is that all children achieve success in life, and its mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Bigs spend time with their Littles for a couple of hours a few times a month, providing the Little with a consistent role model in order to grow their self-confidence, academic achievement and personal relationships.

More information or to sign up is available at www.flagstaffbigs.com/events or at (928) 774-0649.

Information provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff