Wilding permits on sale now from Coconino National Forest

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – People wanting to collect live trees, known as wildings, from the Coconino National Forest may buy their permits beginning April 15 and collect the trees until May 10.

There are typically two wildings permit seasons; one in the spring and another in the fall, while the plants are dormant.

Permits will be available for evergreen trees (Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, pinyon pine, and juniper) and oak trees in the Flagstaff Ranger District. The Mogollon Rim Ranger District will only be offering permits for evergreen trees. You may not harvest aspen seedlings because of a severe decline of stands across the forest and lack of natural regeneration.

Wilding permits sell for a minimum of $20 and will include a map showing designated areas where wildings may or may not be harvested.

For the best chance of successful transplanting, foresters recommend selecting seedlings less than 4 feet.

Permits are available at the following locations:

• Flagstaff Ranger Station, April 15 to May 10

across from the Mall at 5057 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff; (928) 526-0866; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Coconino NF Supervisor’s Office (Flagstaff District permits only), April 22 to May 10

1824 S. Thompson St., Flagstaff; (928) 527-3600; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Mogollon Rim Ranger Station, April 15 to May 10

8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack; (928) 477-2255; 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest