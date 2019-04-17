Flagstaff Police search for stolen RV with dog inside

Flagstaff Police Department is looking for an RV that was stolen from the Flagstaff Medical Center parking lot April 15 at approximately 4:42 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a 1971 Chrysler Cabana, yellow and white in color. The vehicle has license plate CL49739. The vehicle also had the owner's dog inside.

Anyone with information about this vehicle theft or information regarding the location of the vehicle, is encouraged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414.