Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in Williams tonight, April 17

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is hosting the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus which returns to Williams April 17. There are two showings - 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show is a tented, one-ring circus that performs for 95 minutes, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Kiwanis Club.

The stop in Williams is one of 200 shows the company is performing this year, and will be here for one night only.

No seat is further than 40 feet away from the ring, where there will be big cats, trapeze, contortion, horses, sword balancing, the Wheel of Destiny, the Russian Swing, contortion, dogs, unicyclists and more.

The circus is located on 800 Rodeo Rd. in Williams.

Tickets can only be purchased at the box office. Adult price is $15, children 2-12 years old is $8.

More information can be found at mcircus.com.