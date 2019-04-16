Williams 911: week of April 17

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted DPS with locating suspect in domestic incident that occurred on I-40;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Third Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons at local hotel, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to intoxicated female causing issues on Route 66, subject arrested for consuming from open container and then assaulted officers, she was booked for resisting arrest and drinking from open container in public;

• Officers investigated non injury accident vehicle vs. deer on Country Club Drive;

• Officers tagged an unregistered vehicle parked in no parking zone on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers responded to camping in city on Echo Canyon, no campers found;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local business on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject with reported PTSD was trespassed from property;

• Officers took in found property at Santa Fe Dam;

• Officers assisted Yavapai County in attempt to locate domestic situation;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at lost Canyon;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local restaurant on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subjects separated;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers arrested male for driving suspended on Rodeo Road;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation on Seventh Street;

• Officers took in found property at visitor center;

• Officers took assault report on Frank Way;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Echo Canyon, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated subjects loud at pool went to room upon request;

• Officers took threats report on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took noise complaint on Hereford;

• Officers responded to family issues on Echo Canyon;

• Officers took report of violation of court order on Echo Canyon;

• Officers took private property accident at city parking lot;

• Officers responded to trespass at Love’s Travel Stop subject removed;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard at local business;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to hit and run non injury accident on Seventh Street, female driver located and cited for hit and run;

• Officers took harassment report on Tenth Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local business on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident of light pole on Edison Avenue and

Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 42 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;