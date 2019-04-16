Vikings handily beat Ash Fork in two games

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two wins this week against Ash Fork added to the Lady Vikings success as the team has now won 12 of their last 13 games this season.

After a sluggish start against some larger schools, the Lady Vikes have taken command of the remaining games of the season.

Beginning with wins over Bagdad and Salome mid-March, the Lady Vikes have handily beat Joseph City, Fredonia, Mogollon, Chino Valley and Ash Fork over the past month. Their only loss was a close 9-8 game with Northland Prep Academy April 8.

Excluding the Chino Valley game, the Lady Vikes have beat each team by at least 10 points per game.

The game with Northland Prep gave the Vikings some good competition.

Aaliyah Alvarado had a triple, and was followed by Shiya Romero, Amaryssa Orozco and Anna Lopez who each hit doubles.

Alvarado and Lopez each had two RBIs.

Riley Hollis and Alvarado led the team with two steals a piece.

Jazlyn Romero pitched four innings giving up seven hits with three strike-outs. Mortensen closed the game with two hits and one strike-out.

Romero pitched five innings and three innings respectively against Ash Fork April 9 and 11 for the wins.

Hollis had two doubles and Alvarado had a triple in the game. They were followed by Mortensen, Maegan Ford, Shiya Romero and Anna Lopez who each had doubles.

Hollis had four RBIs and Ford had two to lead the team.

Shiya Romero had one double, one triple and three RBIs in the second Ash Fork game. Lopez had one double and two RBIs. Mortensen had one double.

Alvarado had seven stolen bases.

Vikings baseball also had easy wins over Ash Fork April 9 and 11.

Pitcher Kolby Payne took the first win for the Vikings, pitching five innings. He gave up one hit and had nine strike-outs.

Ceasar Santana had two hits, including one double for the Vikings, and five RBIs. Chance Pearson had twho hits and three RBIs, Preston Ford had three hits and three RBIs and Brinkworth had three hits and one RBI. Alex Garrett led the team with three steals, followed by Zain Grantham and Carsten Brinkworth with two each.

Pitcher Joe Zabala took the second win for the Vikings against Ash Fork. He pitched five innings giving up one hit and had six strike-outs.

Ford had three hits, including one double and a triple, and two RBIS. Pearson had three hits and five RBIs.

The Vikings teams face Mayer April 16 on the road and return home April 18 to play the Wildcats at 2 p.m.