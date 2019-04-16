Vendors wanted for Coconino County fair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks & Recreation is accepting vendor applications for the 2019 Coconino County Fair, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff.

Vendors may submit applications for amusement, food, commercial businesses and non-profits.

To promote local products and services, an early bird rate is being extended to Coconino County-based, for-profit businesses. Interested business owners and operators are encouraged to submit a vendor application by May 31 to take advantage of a 50 percent early bird discount for non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Non-profit vendors and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates.

The Coconino County Fair is celebrating 70 years in 2019. More than 40,000 people regularly attend the fair, which features exhibits by 4-H and community members as well as national, regional and local entertainment, and food and commercial vendors.

More information and vendor applications are available at CoconinoCountyFair.com.

Information provided by Coconino County