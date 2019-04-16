Northern Arizona Shooting Ranges open ranges April 13

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Shooting Range has announced all ranges opened to the public April 13, although winter hours will remain in effect until May.

The rifle and pistol ranges, as well as stations for trap, skeet, sporting clays and five-stand, will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. All shooters must arrive by 2 p.m. The rifle and pistol ranges also are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The 160-acre range, located about 20 miles east of Flagstaff, is owned by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, and maintained and operated by the Northern Arizona Shooting Foundation.

More information is available at www.northernarizonashootingrange.org.

Information provided by AZGFD