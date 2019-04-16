Letter: W.A.A.G. clinic a community success

Thank you everyone for making the 34th annual W.A.A.G. Rabies Vaccination Clinic a success.
Our co-sponsors, the city of Williams, the Williams-Grand Canyon News and Allan Duncan of Bankers Real Estate helped us with promoting, supporitng and advertising the event.
And, of course, the board of W.A.A.G., volunteers, well-trained and hard working kept everything running quickly and smoothly.
The pet owners seemed to have brought only sweet and happy pets. How did they do that? Well, there was once the cat that exploded into a fuzzy ball of claws. And also the shy dog we had to repeatedly convince a muzzle and a vaccination was a good idea. Both critters ended up with happy results. Yippee!
We enjoyed good weather and saw a lot of friends. We got to love on a huge amount of beautiful dogs and cats. Thank you to Dr. Karla Baker for her skill and service to our community. She's the best.
W.A.A.G Board of Directors,
Cathy Grumbine
Tom Carter
Kali Kaliche
