Flagstaff Chamber hosts Wake Up Williams networking event

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce along with the Williams Business Alliance hosted the Wake Up Williams: Power Hour Networking Breakfast April 11 at Pine Country Restaurant.

The breakfast was an opportunity for Williams businesses to connect with each other and Flagstaff businesses while gaining insight into the Chamber’s work.

Business owners and other staff shared breakfast burritos, croissants and a fruit plate while sharing about their business. Time was also spent networking with others at the event.

The breakfast was followed by updates by the Williams Business Alliance and what has happened over the last year and what to look forward to in the next year.

The group last held a meeting in October 2018.

“We’re very proud of it, proud to partner with Williams and represent the businesses and promote and advance a strong local economy here,” said Kat Ross, vice-president, Investor Relations.

Lindy Rogers of Superior Propane represented the Williams Business Alliance.

The Williams Business Alliance (WBA), a collection of Williams-based businesses, joined forces with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber in 2016 to continue to advance a strong local & regional economy. With the closing of the Williams Chamber of Commerce in August of 2016, Williams businesses sought to connect with other businesses and advance a strong business climate.

As the largest rural Chamber in the state of Arizona, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber has represented businesses in Flagstaff and outlying areas for many years. This expansion was formalized in 2014, when the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the Flagstaff Chamber to the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. The WBA has grown from 10 to 30 members and is in growth mode.

“When the Williams Chamber of Commerce closed last year, we were honored to respond to the needs of the Williams business community and thrilled to be in a position that allowed us to extend our member services to them as well. Boosting business success and economic vibrancy to the northern Arizona region is part of our mission, and we’re happy to fulfill it,” said Julie Pastrick, president/CEO for the Greater Flagstaff Chamber.

Information provided by the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce