Flagstaff-area man accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff-area man accused of fatally stabbing his wife last month has pleaded not guilty.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Timothy Duran was arraigned April 8 in Coconino County Superior Court.

He was charged by a grand jury with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, threatening or intimidating and several other counts.

The 38-year-old Duran was booked into jail on March 21 after county sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call and found Crystal Morgan with more than 20 stab wounds.

Authorities say the 35-year-old woman died at the scene of the stabbing in Doney Park, a community outside Flagstaff.

Duran was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle on Interstate 17.

Authorities say Morgan filed for a divorce on March 18 after three years of being married to Duran.