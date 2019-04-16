Community calendar: week of April 17

Vendor spots open for Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour

The Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour has room for a few more vendors. Those interested can email jdmoede@aol.com to request an application. The sale will be held Saturday, May 25 9a.m. - 1 p.m.

Bookmans celebrates 30 years April 27

On April 27 at Bookmans Flagstaff customers can enjoy prizes, storytimes, author events, creative writing workshops and family programming with Bookmans community partner, Tynkertopia. Bookmans will also be hosting an all-day book drive benefitting The Literacy Center.

Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 11

Ash Fork Hisorical Society will be celebrating the 23rd Pioneer Day May 11 in Ash Fork. Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chili judging and a parade takes place at 10:30 a.m. Live music will be performed by Floyd Martin and food will be served at 11:30 a.m. More information is available from the Ash Fork Historical Society at (928) 637-0204.

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) ia a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducing clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 18

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament will take place May 18 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration ends May 10. The golf tournament helps support SAVE Meant to Rescue in Williams and its goal of helping homeless animals. More information or to register is available at brandi.dent@fbfs.com or by fax at 635-2167.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Wild West Junction. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every at Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Street in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m with the first game starting at 5:30. You must be 18 and older to enter the hall.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S. 3rd St. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The 4th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show takes place June 7-8. More information and a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms is available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Coconino County Community Services hours

The Williams office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take applications for assistance by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to call (928) 679-7453 to schedule an appointment. Social Services provides utility and rental assistance as well as repair/replacement of appliances.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.