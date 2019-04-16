City of Williams fills magistrate position at Municipal Court

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council has selected a new magistrate for the city’s municipal court. Adam Zickerman, a Flagstaff attorney, was appointed unanimously by the council at its March 11 meeting.

Zickerman was recommended by a committee of council members.

“It is the conclusion of the ad-hoc committee that we choose Adam Zickerman, an attorney from Flagstaff,” Councilman and committee member Frank McNelly said. “We feel he is well qualified, he has good experience and we think he is the best fit for our magistrate court."

Mayor John Moore indicated that Zickerman will begin working as magistrate as soon as possible.

McNelly said the council received three applications for the magistrate position at the Williams Municipal Court that has been vacant since December 2018. The court has been operating with pro-tem judges.

The committee also spent time considering relocating the court to another city office, but ultimately decided to keep the position in the Coconino County Justice Court building.

“We toured the Justice Court,” McNelly said. “There’s quite a lot down there. There’s the staffing responsibilities, recording, money, security, scheduling and interpreters, and it is this committee’s conclusion that we need to stay at the Justice Court.”

The Williams Municipal Court has been without a magistrate after the Williams City Council voted against rehiring Rob Krombeen as the city’s magistrate after he requested a salary increase. Krombeen had been in the position since 2011. He will continue as a justice of the peace, where he handles court cases for Coconino County at the Williams Justice Court.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a public servant for the city of Williams these past 27 years, the last eight years of which as magistrate,” Krombeen said. “Our city leadership has indicated a desire to go a different direction with the city court, and regardless of what direction that may be, as Justice of the Peace I am as dedicated as ever to advance access to justice, improve customer service, and bring excellence to our courthouse and communities, for all of our citizens. I look forward to continuing the longstanding partnership between Coconino County and the city of Williams, and to what the future brings us at the Williams Justice Center.”

According to his website, Zickerman began his legal career at the Office of the Attorney General in Lansing, Michigan in 2001. In 2002, he relocated to Arizona where he worked in criminal law at the Apache County Attorney’s Office. In 2005, Zickerman moved to Flagstaff and worked as a deputy county attorney at the Coconino County Attorney’s Office handling violent crime, sexually based crimes and special prosecutions.

Between 2007 and 2010, Zickerman taught courses pertaining to child crimes, investigations, and teaching prosecutors how to prosecute. He has taught for the National District Attorney Association, National Center for the Prosecution of Child Abuse, Arizona Prosecuting Attorney Advisory Council and Arizona Homicide Investigation Association.

From 2006 to 2010, Zickerman taught paralegal and administration of justice programs courses including family law, evidence, constitutional law, criminal law, wills and trusts and research and writing at Coconino Community College. He then continued at Northern Arizona University, teaching criminal law and defense of homicide and sexual offense.

In 2010, Zickerman, joined The Glazer Law Office, PLLC, handling a wide array of criminal and civil cases. From 2012 to 2016, Adam was an assistant United States attorney handling violent crimes, sexual crimes, drug offenses and homicides.

In 2017, Zickerman established The Zickerman Law Office, PLLC, where he provides legal and litigation experience.