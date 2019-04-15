Grand Canyon Boulevard to close under I-40 in Williams April 16

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - On April 16, crews will close Grand Canyon Boulevard in both directions under I-40 to perform roadway reconstruction. This three-week closure will also include the eastbound I-40 on- and off-ramp. The following detour will be in place:

Southbound Grand Canyon Boulevard traffic will enter westbound I-40 via Country Club Road (exit 161).

Northbound Grand Canyon Boulevard to eastbound I-40 traffic will head eastbound on Historic Route 66 to enter eastbound I-40 at Williams/Grand Canyon (exit 165).

Northbound Grand Canyon Boulevard to westbound I-40 traffic will head westbound on Historic Route 66 to enter westbound I-40 at Country Club Road (exit 161).

Eastbound I-40 traffic accessing Williams will exit Country Club Road (exit 161).

In addition, the following ramp closures and detours are scheduled while crews repair the on- and off- ramps at Grand Canyon Boulevard:

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, through May 3, crews will close the westbound I-40 off-ramp at Grand Canyon Boulevard. DETOUR: Westbound I-40 traffic accessing Williams will exit at State Route 64 (exit 165).

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, through May 10, crews will close the westbound I-40 on-ramp at Grand Canyon Boulevard. DETOUR: Eastbound I-40 traffic accessing Williams will exit at Country Club Road (exit 161).

The eastbound and westbound I-40 ramps at Grand Canyon Boulevard will not be closed at the same time.

Drivers who use I-40 in northern Arizona are advised to plan for travel delays as crews return to complete paving, bridge and intersection work between Parks and Williams.



In early summer, crews will put down new asphalt on 17 miles of I-40 pavement in both directions between Parks and Williams. The project also includes a final layer of asphalt, known as friction course, to further improve the roadway surface, as well as installation of guardrail, striping and signage. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2019.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan for possible delays while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by ADOT