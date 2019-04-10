WHS Golf team competes in Chino Valley tourney

The Williams High School golf team competes in the Chino Valley tournament April 2.
Players include Levi Burlington, Brooklynn Maebe, Mauricio Gonzalez, Michael Sanders and Madi Olson.
Williams High School Golf Team
The golf teams next home match takes place April 11 at 2 p.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course.
