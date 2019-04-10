Middle school volleyball teams compete at Grand Canyon

On April 6, Maine Consolidated School and Williams Elementary-Middle School volleyball teams competed in games at Grand Canyon School. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

On April 6, Maine Consolidated School and Williams Elementary-Middle School volleyball teams competed in games at Grand Canyon School. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: April 10, 2019 11:54 a.m.

    • Middle school girls from Maine Consolidated School and Williams Elementary-Middle School compete in volleyball games at Grand Canyon April 6.

    Photo Gallery

    Williams And Parks Middle School Volleyball Teams Compete

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.