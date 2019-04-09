Williams woman arrested for assault

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On April 4, Williams Police responded to a domestic violence incident on West Grant Avenue.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Williams residence after receiving a call in which a victim advised that his earrings had been pulled out of his ears.

Upon arrival, the victim had numerous scratches and abrasions to his head, arms and torso, and injuries to both earlobes. The victim stated that he had returned home from work and an ex-girlfriend became upset with him, pulling out his earrings.

According to Williams Police Department, Teresa Johnson, 38, sounded very intoxicated and was yelling profanities when ordered to come out of the bedroom of the residence with her hands up and empty. The report stated that officers heard a distinct sound they recognized through training and experience to be that of a shotgun being racked and loaded. Officers provided cover and exited the residence.



Coconino County Sheriff’s Office was called along with additional Williams Police for backup. Life Line and Williams Fire Department were also on-scene.

Officers attempted to make contact with the woman using the victim’s phone but were unsuccessful in coaxing her out of the residence.

After several hours, Johnson approached the front door from the back hallway, only showing officers her hands. Demands were made, which officers were not willing to comply with, after which she closed the front door and communication ceased.

Around 4:26 a.m. Johnson exited the residence. She was taken into custody and placed under arrest for assault, domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.