Williams 911: week of April 10

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between April 2-8.
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;
• Officers arrested a male for criminal speed on Sixth Street and Route 66, 62 mph in a 25 mph zone, subject cited and released;
• Officers took report of phone scam on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers conducted civil stand by on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers took report of illegal dumping at city trash containers on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took possible fraud report on Route 66;
• Officers investigated non injury accident, vehicle vs. elk on Route 66 and Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject was trespassed;
• Officers responded to child left in car at Safeway, mother found and cited for child neglect;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Hancock;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Kick’s;
• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Railroad Avenue and Third Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers took report of shoplifting at Safeway;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Locust;
• Officers dealt with trespasser on BNSF property;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Rodeo Road;
• Officers took report of money scam at Safeway;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers took threats report on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for a city warrant on Route 66;
• Officers after traffic stop on Locust arrested a male for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Torrey Pines;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;
• Officers after traffic stop on Rodeo Road arrested a male for open container in vehicle;
• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo Road, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took theft report on Second Street;
• Officers took report of subject passing 20 dollar counterfeit bill at local business on Route 66;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, female barricaded herself with weapon, eventually arrested for assault, domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with weapon;
• Officers responded to disturbance at transfer station, male trespassed from transfer station;
• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Seventh Street, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline;
• Officers responded to fight at Safeway, subjects fled area before officer arrival;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 39 warnings.
