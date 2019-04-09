Williams 911: week of April 10

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) between April 2-8.

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers arrested a male for criminal speed on Sixth Street and Route 66, 62 mph in a 25 mph zone, subject cited and released;

• Officers took report of phone scam on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at city trash containers on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took possible fraud report on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident, vehicle vs. elk on Route 66 and Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject was trespassed;

• Officers responded to child left in car at Safeway, mother found and cited for child neglect;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Hancock;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Kick’s;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Railroad Avenue and Third Street;



• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers took report of shoplifting at Safeway;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Locust;

• Officers dealt with trespasser on BNSF property;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took report of money scam at Safeway;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for a city warrant on Route 66;

• Officers after traffic stop on Locust arrested a male for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Torrey Pines;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers after traffic stop on Rodeo Road arrested a male for open container in vehicle;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo Road, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took theft report on Second Street;

• Officers took report of subject passing 20 dollar counterfeit bill at local business on Route 66;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, female barricaded herself with weapon, eventually arrested for assault, domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with weapon;

• Officers responded to disturbance at transfer station, male trespassed from transfer station;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Seventh Street, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to fight at Safeway, subjects fled area before officer arrival;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 39 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest;