W.A.A.G clinic vaccinates more than 150 animals

Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G) president Kali Kaliche greets a young guest to the 34th annual rabies vaccination clinic April 6. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: April 9, 2019 3:49 p.m.

    • The Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G.) held its annual rabies vaccination clinic April 6 at the Rodeo Barn.

    The clinic vaccinated 154 dogs and cats.

