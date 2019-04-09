W.A.A.G clinic vaccinates more than 150 animals

The Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G.) held its annual rabies vaccination clinic April 6 at the Rodeo Barn.
W.A.A.G. Rabies Clinic
The clinic vaccinated 154 dogs and cats.
