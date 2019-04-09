WEMS April Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced its March Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teacher.

The kindergarten SOM is Joslin Uebel. Joslin is a great student in class and a good friend to others. She is a great reader and writer and always does her homework. When there is girl drama in the class, Joslin never involves herself. She will play independently rather than make poor choices or hurt other’s feelings. She is a great example of a falcon who soars and her teacher is so glad she has been in her class this year.

The first grade SOM for April is Ladigo Reidhead. Ladigo is an example of a student that SOARS. He is respectful to students and adults, treats people with care and follows directions. He always does his best and produces quality work on every assignment. He asks questions when needed and is always willing to help a fellow classmate. Ladigo shows that he is responsible for himself and his education. Way to always put forth your best effort, Ladigo.

The second grade SOM is Angie Hernandez. Angie is an enthusiastic learner who seems to enjoy school. Angie is courteous and shows good manners in the classroom. She consistently completes her homework and is a valued member of the class. Congratulations Angie, keep up the good work.

The third grade SOM is Joey Paredes. Joey has really turned things around and has become a role model in class. He consistently turns in his work, is helpful to his classmates and succeeded in getting great scores on his benchmarks. His actions are a great example of a student that SOARS and are the characteristics of a future leader.

The fourth grade SOM is Evanie Curry. Evanie is an outstanding student who is always happy to be at school. She is a student you can always depend on and know that she will try her hardest every single day of the week. She can brighten your day with a soft hug and a warm smile. She is a natural leader and her teacher cannot wait to see what her future holds. Great job Evanie, you rock.

The fifth grade SOM is Xela Amarillento. Xela is an exemplary human being. She is genuinely kind to everyone she interacts with. Xela is very intelligent, but more importantly she is hard working, always pushes herself to do her very best work and is extremely ambitious. For these reasons and many more the fifth grade team proudly nominates Xela for SOM.

