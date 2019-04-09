Ponderosa Fire responds to I-40 crash

Ponderosa Fire District respond to a motor vehicle accident/semitruck fire April 7. (Photos courtesy of Ponderosa Fire Facebook)

Ponderosa Fire District respond to a motor vehicle accident/semitruck fire April 7. (Photos courtesy of Ponderosa Fire Facebook)

  • Originally Published: April 9, 2019 4:42 p.m.

    • Around 6:34 a.m. April 7, Ponderosa Fire District was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident/semitruck fire westbound at milemarker 190 on I-40.

    photo

    (Photos courtesy of Ponderosa Fire Facebook)

    photo

    (Photos courtesy of Ponderosa Fire Facebook)

    The lane was blocked for several hours as firefighters worked to clear the scene.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.