Open for business: Elephant Rocks kicks off 2019 season

The Lindsley family from Battle Creek, Michigan enjoy a round of golf April 3. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
Elephant Rock Golf Course celebrated its opening day March 27 with 30 golfers for the first nine holes.
Bunny Lindsley from Battle Creek, Michigan enjoy a round of golf during opening day for 18-holes at Elephant Rocks Golf Course April 3. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
The course opened 18 holes April 3 with 59 golfers on the first day.
