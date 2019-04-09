Open for business: Elephant Rocks kicks off 2019 season

The Lindsley family from Battle Creek, Michigan enjoy a round of golf April 3. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: April 9, 2019 4:08 p.m.

    • Elephant Rock Golf Course celebrated its opening day March 27 with 30 golfers for the first nine holes.

    Bunny Lindsley from Battle Creek, Michigan enjoy a round of golf during opening day for 18-holes at Elephant Rocks Golf Course April 3. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    The course opened 18 holes April 3 with 59 golfers on the first day.

