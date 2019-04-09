Middle school photographers' work on display at The Gallery in Williams in April

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Eighth grade students at Williams Middle School have completed a project entitled “Identity through Photography” sponsored by Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAFTA).

Students were given instruction in basic photography concepts and techniques and how to make a statement with a photograph.

Students were introduced to professional photography, as opposed to simple snapshots, rules of composition and other concepts such as lighting, mood and color. Through these classes they learned the ways photographers can tell a story and communicate the identity of a person or community.



With cameras and equipment purchased for the school by WAFTA, students explored the basics of operating a quality digital camera and how to plan and control their photographs.

In their final assignments, students chose and edited three of their best photographs: a self-portrait, a photo that expresses personal identity without the student in it, and a photo expressing community identity.

Student photos will be on display the entire month of April at The Gallery located in downtown Williams. Selected student works will also be printed and displayed in large format or on special media. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to the student photographers.

The eighth grade student photographers will be honored during a reception at The Gallery in Williams April 13 from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome to join the celebration. More information is available from Kris Williams at (928) 351-7665.

Information provided by Williams Alliance for the Arts