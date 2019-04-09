Memorial weekend softball tournament signups have begun

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Friends of Williams Vikings Chance Grantham, Matthew Dent and Kyle Johnson are hosting a weekend softball tournament, homerun derby, and horseshoe/cornhole tournament May 25-26 to raise money for the Williams High School athletic programs.

The fourth annual Williams Memorial weekend softball tournament is being organized in memory of Grantham, Dent and Johnson.

The softball tournament begins on Saturday morning. The games will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.



The softball games will be played in hour time limits or six innings, whichever comes first. The 10-run rule will be in effect after the third inning. A new inning will not start if the hour has expired unless it is the championship game. The softball tournament is double elimination.

The horseshoe tournament will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per team. Winner of the horseshoe tournament will receive 50 percent of the tournament proceeds.

The homerun derby will be Sunday at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. It will be played with baseballs at the Williams High School field. The winner of the homerun derby will be awarded 50 percent of the pot.

The horseshoe tournament and the homerun derby is single elimination.

There will also be a raffle with $5 single tickets, or groups of five for $20. Tickets are available all weekend. It isn’t necessary to be present to win. The winner will be drawn at the championship game May 26.

People may participate in one event or all events. It is not necessary to participate in the softball tournament to participate in the other events.

Contact Jerry Garcia at (928)533-1624 or Jon Garcia at (928)830-2393 for more information or to volunteer. Donations will be accepted at every event.