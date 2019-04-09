Happy Jack man arrested after traffic stop in woman's death

HAPPY JACK, Ariz. (AP) — A Happy Jack man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found concealed in the forest.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Patrick Nagel was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop. He's being held on suspicion of murder, assault and other charges.
The sheriff's office says the 62-year-old told authorities he repeatedly struck Tika Young while she was in bed and then dumped her body in the Blue Ridge area.
Sheriff's Lt. Gerrit Boeck says authorities received a 911 call Saturday saying part of a leg had been spotted sticking out a pile of forest debris near Happy Jack.
Boeck says Nagel and the 37-year-old Young had been roommates.
Nagel has been appointed a public defender, but the office says it hasn't received any paperwork on him yet.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.