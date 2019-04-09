Easter Egg Hunt at Cureton Park April 20

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Recreation Center is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt April 20 at 10 a.m. at Cureton Park.

The hunt will be broken down into age groups for children to pick up eggs.

After the event, families can pose for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

If the weather is poor, the event will be moved to the Williams Skatepark building.

More information is available by calling (928) 635-1496.