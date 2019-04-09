Community calendar: week of April 10

Vendor spots open for Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour

The Historic Yellow House Garden Sale & Home Tour has room for a few more vendors. Those interested can email jdmoede@aol.com to request an application. The sale will be held Saturday, May 25 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Low cost children's dental clinic April 13

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is presenting the Northern Arizona University Kiddie Clinic April 13. For $25 children can get a dental exam, cleaning, radiographs and fluoride. To schedule call (928) 523-3500 or email dentalhygiene.clinic@nau.edu.

Celestial Viewing April 12

There will be a celestial viewing event April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Glassburn Park on E. Route 66 in Williams. It is open to the public.

Eighth Grade Identity through Photography exhibit now on display

On April 13, a reception for 8th grade photographers will be held at The Gallery In Williams from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit displays photographs from local 8th grade photogrphers. More information is available from Kris at (928) 351-7665.

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) ia a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducing clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 18

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament will take place May 18 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration ends May 10. The golf tournament helps support SAVE Meant to Rescue in Williams and its goal of helping homeless animals. More information or to register is available at brandi.dent@fbfs.com or by fax at 635-2167.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Wild West Junction. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every at Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Street in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m with the first game starting at 5:30. You must be 18 and older to enter the hall.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S. 3rd St. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.