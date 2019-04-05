Yavapai County Sheriff seeking missing Ash Fork teen

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice Thursday evening at approximately 7:50 p.m. looking for a missing juvenile who has been missing for four days.

Estrella (Ella) Sue Morgan, 17, was last seen by her mother at a residence in Ash Fork at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, March 31.

Morgan is a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and often wears glasses.

Morgan was last seen wearing a pink/orange tank top, black pants and glasses.

It is believed she left the residence in a vehicle, but no description from YCSO was available.

YCSO encourages anyone with knowledge of Morgan's whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 928-771-3260, or contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or p3tips.com/979.